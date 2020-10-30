unews
Up Next

Poll: Trump and Biden essentially tied in FL and TX among Latino voters

400-miles of border wall construction in Texas completed

In Texas, the department of homeland security is claiming to have completed 400 miles of new border wall over the last four years. But the details of those claims are not entirely clear.

You can also watch:

400_miles_of_border_wall_construction_in

You are watching

Oct 30, 2020

400-miles of border wall construction in Texas...

Poll__Trump_and_Biden_essentially_tied_i

5:02

Oct 30, 2020

Poll: Trump and Biden essentially tied in FL and...

Mexico__coffee_shop_offers_delicious_pot

2:17

Oct 30, 2020

Mexico: coffee shop offers delicious potions with...

U_S__adding_an_average_of_more_than_74_0

2:32

Oct 29, 2020

U.S. adding an average of more than 74,000 new...

Dr__Fauci__the_risk_of_covid_infection_f

1:58

Oct 29, 2020

Dr. Fauci: the risk of covid infection from...

Supreme_Court_allows_longer_deadlines_fo

5:22

Oct 29, 2020

Supreme Court allows longer deadlines for mail-in...

Firearm_sales_skyrocket_heading_into_U_S

2:27

Oct 29, 2020

Firearm sales skyrocket heading into U.S....

At_least_100_undocumented_immigrants_arr

2:02

Oct 29, 2020

At least 100 undocumented immigrants arrested in...

The_Supreme_Court_won___t_extend_Wiscons

4:07

Oct 28, 2020

The Supreme Court won’t extend Wisconsin’s...

The_U_S__is_averaging_over_70_000_corona

3:03

Oct 28, 2020

The U.S. is averaging over 70,000 coronavirus...

400-miles of border wall construction in Texas completed

In Texas, the department of homeland security is claiming to have completed 400 miles of new border wall over the last four years. But the details of those claims are not entirely clear.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings