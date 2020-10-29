unews
Up Next

At least 100 undocumented immigrants arrested in ICE raids in six states

Firearm sales skyrocket heading into U.S. presidential election

Across the country, firearms sales continue to increase, and many Latinos are purchasing a gun for the first time. Here’s why some say this is happening.

You can also watch:

Firearm_sales_skyrocket_heading_into_U_S

You are watching

Oct 29, 2020

Firearm sales skyrocket heading into U.S....

At_least_100_undocumented_immigrants_arr

2:02

Oct 29, 2020

At least 100 undocumented immigrants arrested in...

The_Supreme_Court_won___t_extend_Wiscons

4:07

Oct 28, 2020

The Supreme Court won’t extend Wisconsin’s...

The_U_S__is_averaging_over_70_000_corona

3:03

Oct 28, 2020

The U.S. is averaging over 70,000 coronavirus...

Oklahoma__covid_19_cases__hospitalizatio

5:15

Oct 28, 2020

Oklahoma: covid-19 cases, hospitalizations, and...

Arrests_of_unaccompanied_minors_at_the_U

2:13

Oct 28, 2020

Arrests of unaccompanied minors at the...

8th_Circuit_rules_TPS_holders_are_eligib

2:08

Oct 28, 2020

8th Circuit rules TPS holders are eligible for...

Analysis__Trump_and_Biden___s_strategy_i

4:02

Oct 27, 2020

Analysis: Trump and Biden’s strategy in...

Numbers_of_covid_hospitalizations_rising

3:45

Oct 27, 2020

Numbers of covid hospitalizations rising across...

Chileans_overwhelmingly_vote_to_rewrite_

2:17

Oct 27, 2020

Chileans overwhelmingly vote to rewrite...

Firearm sales skyrocket heading into U.S. presidential election

Across the country, firearms sales continue to increase, and many Latinos are purchasing a gun for the first time. Here’s why some say this is happening.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings