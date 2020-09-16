unews
Up Next

Why initiatives to address climate change haven’t gained traction?

‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ bill was introduced on Capitol Hill

Relatives of the murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen are in Washington D.C. today, introducing a bill to change the military’s response to sexual harassment and assault claims.

You can also watch:

___I_Am_Vanessa_Guillen____bill_was_intr

You are watching

Sep 16, 2020

‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ bill was introduced on...

Why_initiatives_to_address_climate_chang

5:37

Sep 16, 2020

Why initiatives to address climate change...

Doctor_accused_of_performing_unwanted_hy

2:12

Sep 16, 2020

Doctor accused of performing unwanted...

Teacher_packs_hundreds_of_bags_of_food_f

3:57

Sep 16, 2020

Teacher packs hundreds of bags of food for...

Trump_dismisses_climate_change_as_a_poss

3:35

Sep 15, 2020

Trump dismisses climate change as a possible...

Appeals_court_allows_Trump_admin_to_end_

2:30

Sep 15, 2020

Appeals court allows Trump admin to end TPS for...

Joe_Biden_visits_Florida_to_court_Latino

4:10

Sep 15, 2020

Joe Biden visits Florida to court Latino voters

Covid_19_survivor_reunites_with_family_a

2:03

Sep 15, 2020

Covid-19 survivor reunites with family after...

NYU_students_ignore_social_distancing_du

2:20

Sep 15, 2020

NYU students ignore social distancing during...

Farm_workers_forced_to_breath_contaminat

1:23

Sep 14, 2020

Farm workers forced to breath contaminated air...

‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ bill was introduced on Capitol Hill

Relatives of the murdered Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen are in Washington D.C. today, introducing a bill to change the military’s response to sexual harassment and assault claims.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings