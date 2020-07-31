28-year-old becomes first covid patient to get double lung transplant
A 28-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after doctors were able to perform the first double lung transplant in the United States after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
A 28-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after doctors were able to perform the first double lung transplant in the United States after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
You can also watch:
A 28-year-old woman is lucky to be alive after doctors were able to perform the first double lung transplant in the United States after being diagnosed with Covid-19.
Clickhere
to see local listings