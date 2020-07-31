Senator Mitch McConnell dismisses idea of delaying elections
President Trump faced intense backlash after suggesting to delay the 2020 election over fears of mail-in voting fraud. Democrats, and some Republicans, quickly dismissed the idea.
President Trump faced intense backlash after suggesting to delay the 2020 election over fears of mail-in voting fraud. Democrats, and some Republicans, quickly dismissed the idea.
You can also watch:
President Trump faced intense backlash after suggesting to delay the 2020 election over fears of mail-in voting fraud. Democrats, and some Republicans, quickly dismissed the idea.
Clickhere
to see local listings