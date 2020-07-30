unews
Up Next

Artists in Oaxaca cover walls with images of people wearing masks

Arizona sees 22% drop in confirmed covid-19 cases

Arizona is seeing a big drop in covid-19 cases. To discuss the situation there, we spoke to Marcy Flanagan, executive director of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

You can also watch:

Arizona_sees_22__drop_in_confirmed_covid

You are watching

Jul 30, 2020

Arizona sees 22% drop in confirmed covid-19 cases

Artists_in_Oaxaca_cover_walls_with_image

2:20

Jul 29, 2020

Artists in Oaxaca cover walls with images of...

The_US_breaks_another_record__over_1_200

1:57

Jul 29, 2020

The US breaks another record: over 1,200 covid-19...

Trump_retweeted_a_video_with_misleading_

3:22

Jul 29, 2020

Trump retweeted a video with misleading...

Growth_rate_of_confirmed_covid_cases_app

6:12

Jul 29, 2020

Growth rate of confirmed covid cases appears to...

Formal_complaints_of_US_military_miscond

4:07

Jul 29, 2020

Formal complaints of US military misconduct...

U_S__coronavirus_deaths_could_reach_200_

3:17

Jul 28, 2020

U.S. coronavirus deaths could reach 200,000 by...

Two_teen_brothers_lose_both_of_their_par

4:28

Jul 28, 2020

Two teen brothers lose both of their parents to...

New_York__new_bill_looks_to_help_tenants

1:33

Jul 28, 2020

New York: new bill looks to help tenants pay...

Getting_young_Latinos_to_vote_could_shap

2:33

Jul 28, 2020

Getting young Latinos to vote could shape 2020...

Arizona sees 22% drop in confirmed covid-19 cases

Arizona is seeing a big drop in covid-19 cases. To discuss the situation there, we spoke to Marcy Flanagan, executive director of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings