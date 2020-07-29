Trump retweeted a video with misleading information about covid-19
President Trump is promoting a doctor who says you don’t have to wear a mask and that there is a cure for coronavirus. This despite the FDA warning against the drug’s use.
President Trump is promoting a doctor who says you don’t have to wear a mask and that there is a cure for coronavirus. This despite the FDA warning against the drug’s use.
You can also watch:
President Trump is promoting a doctor who says you don’t have to wear a mask and that there is a cure for coronavirus. This despite the FDA warning against the drug’s use.
Clickhere
to see local listings