Growth rate of confirmed covid cases appears to be declining in L.A.

Trump retweeted a video with misleading information about covid-19

President Trump is promoting a doctor who says you don’t have to wear a mask and that there is a cure for coronavirus. This despite the FDA warning against the drug’s use.

