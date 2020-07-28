New York: new bill looks to help tenants pay past-due rent
As the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus continues, millions of New York residents are facing the prospect of not being able to pay their rent. Now the state is stepping in to help.
As the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus continues, millions of New York residents are facing the prospect of not being able to pay their rent. Now the state is stepping in to help.
You can also watch:
As the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus continues, millions of New York residents are facing the prospect of not being able to pay their rent. Now the state is stepping in to help.
Clickhere
to see local listings