unews
Up Next

Getting young Latinos to vote could shape 2020 election outcomes

New York: new bill looks to help tenants pay past-due rent

As the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus continues, millions of New York residents are facing the prospect of not being able to pay their rent. Now the state is stepping in to help.

You can also watch:

New_York__new_bill_looks_to_help_tenants

You are watching

Jul 28, 2020

New York: new bill looks to help tenants pay...

Getting_young_Latinos_to_vote_could_shap

2:33

Jul 28, 2020

Getting young Latinos to vote could shape 2020...

First_Phase_3_clinical_vaccine_trial_beg

4:22

Jul 27, 2020

First Phase 3 clinical vaccine trial begins today...

Latinos_account_for_55__of_covid_19_case

5:02

Jul 27, 2020

Latinos account for 55% of covid-19 cases in L.A....

Protests_for_racial_justice_grow_around_

3:18

Jul 27, 2020

Protests for racial justice grow around the nation

Survey__many_Latino_business_owners_faci

4:50

Jul 27, 2020

Survey: many Latino business owners facing credit...

Coronavirus_cases_in_the_US_rise_above_t

2:15

Jul 24, 2020

Coronavirus cases in the US rise above the 4...

Hospitalizations_in_Miami_Dade_County_up

4:55

Jul 24, 2020

Hospitalizations in Miami-Dade County up 27% in...

US_Army_admits_it_faces__trust__issue_af

3:03

Jul 24, 2020

US Army admits it faces "trust" issue after...

Millions_of_renters_and_homeowners_at_ri

3:58

Jul 24, 2020

Millions of renters and homeowners at risk of...

New York: new bill looks to help tenants pay past-due rent

As the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus continues, millions of New York residents are facing the prospect of not being able to pay their rent. Now the state is stepping in to help.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings