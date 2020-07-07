Omar Garcia Harfuch gets new death threats after assassination attempt
Less than two weeks ago, Mexico City’s public security secretary, Omar Garcia Harfuch, was nearly killed in a day-time attack. Now, he is receiving new threats.
