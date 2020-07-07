unews
Up Next

ICE: foreign students must leave the US if only taking online classes

NYC: covid-19 figures at record low as cases surge in other states

To discuss how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled in New York, we spoke with Dr. Arabia Mollette, an ER physician in Brooklyn.

You can also watch:

NYC__covid_19_figures_at_record_low_as_c

You are watching

Jul 07, 2020

NYC: covid-19 figures at record low as cases...

ICE__foreign_students_must_leave_the_US_

5:13

Jul 07, 2020

ICE: foreign students must leave the US if only...

Omar_Garcia_Harfuch_gets_new_death_threa

2:08

Jul 07, 2020

Omar Garcia Harfuch gets new death threats after...

Farmers_across_the_US_struggle_to_cope_w

2:50

Jul 07, 2020

Farmers across the US struggle to cope with...

More_than_30_U_S__states_report_spikes_i

3:12

Jul 06, 2020

More than 30 U.S. states report spikes in...

What_are_doctors_seeing_on_the_front_lin

5:40

Jul 06, 2020

What are doctors seeing on the front lines of the...

Andres_Manuel_Lopez_Obrador_ready_to_mee

3:03

Jul 06, 2020

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador ready to meet with...

A_phone_call_between_suspects_in_Guillen

3:53

Jul 06, 2020

A phone call between suspects in Guillen case...

IRS_refuses_to_further_extend_tax_deadli

1:58

Jul 06, 2020

IRS refuses to further extend tax deadline past...

50_000_cases_of_coronavirus_in_the_U_S__

3:15

Jul 02, 2020

50,000 cases of coronavirus in the U.S. sets new...

NYC: covid-19 figures at record low as cases surge in other states

To discuss how the coronavirus pandemic is being handled in New York, we spoke with Dr. Arabia Mollette, an ER physician in Brooklyn.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings