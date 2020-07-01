unews
Puerto Ricans in the US live in counties with highest covid infection

A new investigation found that Puerto Ricans in the US live in counties with the highest possibility of covid-19 infection and death. That’s according to a deep dive by the Center for Investigative Journalism in Puerto Rico. They found that counties in Florida, New York and New Jersey with the most Puerto Ricans are also the most socially vulnerable counties when compared to others in the same state. To discuss this, we spoke to McNelly Torres, an investigative journalist, part of a team that worked on this project.

