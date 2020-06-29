unews
Up Next

Trump says he was not briefed on Russian bounties to kill US troops

HHS Secretary Alex Azar says window is closing to halt covid-19 spike

To discuss the current coronavirus situation across the US we spoke to Dr. Megan Ranney, she’s an emergency room physician and a researcher at Brown University.

You can also watch:

HHS_Secretary_Alex_Azar_says_window_clos

You are watching

Jun 29, 2020

HHS Secretary Alex Azar says window is closing to...

Trump_says_he_was_not_briefed_on_Russian

2:33

Jun 29, 2020

Trump says he was not briefed on Russian bounties...

Federal_judge_orders_release_of_children

4:05

Jun 29, 2020

Federal judge orders release of children held in...

A_video_of_a_woman_giving_birth_standing

1:53

Jun 29, 2020

A video of a woman giving birth standing in a...

At_least_13_states_have_paused_reopening

3:47

Jun 29, 2020

At least 13 states have paused reopening plans...

U_S__records_highest_single_day_number_o

3:33

Jun 26, 2020

U.S. records highest single-day number of...

Florida_reports_nearly_9_000_new_cases_o

6:42

Jun 26, 2020

Florida reports nearly 9,000 new cases of covid-19

Judge_rules_stimulus_check_lawsuit_again

2:33

Jun 26, 2020

Judge rules stimulus check lawsuit against Trump...

House_passes_George_Floyd_Justice_in_Pol

3:32

Jun 26, 2020

House passes George Floyd Justice in Policing...

Leaders_say_it___s_time_for_Latinos_to_a

5:15

Jun 26, 2020

Leaders say it’s time for Latinos to...

HHS Secretary Alex Azar says window is closing to halt covid-19 spike

To discuss the current coronavirus situation across the US we spoke to Dr. Megan Ranney, she’s an emergency room physician and a researcher at Brown University.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings