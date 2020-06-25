Search organization temporarily suspends search for Vanessa Guillen
In Texas, one search and rescue groups temporarily suspended its efforts in the case of missing 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier, Vanessa Guillen.
In Texas, one search and rescue groups temporarily suspended its efforts in the case of missing 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier, Vanessa Guillen.
You can also watch:
In Texas, one search and rescue groups temporarily suspended its efforts in the case of missing 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier, Vanessa Guillen.
Clickhere
to see local listings