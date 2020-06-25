Major US cities overwhelmed with 911 calls due to fireworks
It has been happening across the country, thousands of reports of illegal fireworks going off at all hours of the night. UNews takes a look at the growing problem in New York City.
It has been happening across the country, thousands of reports of illegal fireworks going off at all hours of the night. UNews takes a look at the growing problem in New York City.
You can also watch:
It has been happening across the country, thousands of reports of illegal fireworks going off at all hours of the night. UNews takes a look at the growing problem in New York City.
Clickhere
to see local listings