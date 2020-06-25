unews
Major US cities overwhelmed with 911 calls due to fireworks

It has been happening across the country, thousands of reports of illegal fireworks going off at all hours of the night. UNews takes a look at the growing problem in New York City.

Jun 25, 2020

