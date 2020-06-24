unews
Up Next

Mexico: ‘luchadores’ warn about the dangers of contracting covid-19

Woman purposely coughs in the face of a Latino baby at store

In California, a shocking scene played out at a yogurt store when a woman lowered her face mask and coughed in a young child’s face. The mother is now speaking out about that incident.

You can also watch:

Woman_purposely_coughs_in_the_face_of_a_

You are watching

Jun 24, 2020

Woman purposely coughs in the face of a Latino...

Mexico_____luchadores____warn_about_the_

2:20

Jun 24, 2020

Mexico: ‘luchadores’ warn about the dangers...

Senate_Democrats_block_Republican_police

5:03

Jun 24, 2020

Senate Democrats block Republican police reform bill

U_S__coronavirus_death_toll_surpasses_12

5:42

Jun 23, 2020

U.S. coronavirus death toll surpasses 120,000 as...

Trump_signs_order_to_suspend_work_visas_

4:13

Jun 23, 2020

Trump signs order to suspend work visas through...

Misinformation_putting_indigenous_commun

2:15

Jun 23, 2020

Misinformation putting indigenous communities in...

A_look_at_how_retail_stores_nationwide_a

2:20

Jun 23, 2020

A look at how retail stores nationwide adapt to...

Musicians_take_to_Mexico_City_streets

2:13

Jun 22, 2020

Musicians take to Mexico City streets

Florida_reports_over_4_000_confirmed_cov

3:03

Jun 22, 2020

Florida reports over 4,000 confirmed covid cases...

New_polling_shows_Biden_leading_Trump_in

5:42

Jun 22, 2020

New polling shows Biden leading Trump in six...

Woman purposely coughs in the face of a Latino baby at store

In California, a shocking scene played out at a yogurt store when a woman lowered her face mask and coughed in a young child’s face. The mother is now speaking out about that incident.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings