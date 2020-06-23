unews
Up Next

Musicians take to Mexico City streets

A look at how retail stores nationwide adapt to ‘new normal’

The world of retail is adapting to the pandemic. UNews got a look inside a major department store, and new efforts there to keep customers and employees safe.

You can also watch:

A_look_at_how_retail_stores_nationwide_a

You are watching

Jun 23, 2020

A look at how retail stores nationwide adapt to...

Musicians_take_to_Mexico_City_streets

2:13

Jun 22, 2020

Musicians take to Mexico City streets

Florida_reports_over_4_000_confirmed_cov

3:03

Jun 22, 2020

Florida reports over 4,000 confirmed covid cases...

New_polling_shows_Biden_leading_Trump_in

5:42

Jun 22, 2020

New polling shows Biden leading Trump in six...

Latino_participation_lagging_in_2020_Cen

4:15

Jun 22, 2020

Latino participation lagging in 2020 Census

Pleas_for_information_in_the_disappearan

3:15

Jun 22, 2020

Pleas for information in the disappearance of...

After_three_decades_in_prison__helping_o

2:13

Jun 22, 2020

After three decades in prison, helping others...

Former_officer_Garrett_Rolfe_may_face_de

2:28

Jun 20, 2020

Former officer Garrett Rolfe may face death...

Trump___s_polling_numbers_keep_faltering

5:37

Jun 20, 2020

Trump’s polling numbers keep faltering in swing...

Florida_reported_a_new_daily_record_with

3:13

Jun 20, 2020

Florida reported a new daily record with more...

A look at how retail stores nationwide adapt to ‘new normal’

The world of retail is adapting to the pandemic. UNews got a look inside a major department store, and new efforts there to keep customers and employees safe.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings