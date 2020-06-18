unews
Up Next

Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges in all after shooting Rayshard Brooks

Photos show one officer standing on Brook's shoulder after shooting him

Both police officers who responded to the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks had a scuffle with police, are now facing charges. New details about the investigation released.

You can also watch:

Photos_show_one_officer_standing_on_Broo

You are watching

Jun 18, 2020

Photos show one officer standing on Brook's...

Garrett_Rolfe_is_facing_11_charges_in_al

4:32

Jun 18, 2020

Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges in all after...

Drive_by_shooting_kills_14_years_old_gir

2:22

Jun 18, 2020

Drive-by shooting kills 14 years old girl at...

DACA_recipient_reacts_to_Supreme_Court_d

5:42

Jun 18, 2020

DACA recipient reacts to Supreme Court decision

Experts_worry_second_wave_of_coronavirus

2:22

Jun 18, 2020

Experts worry second wave of coronavirus cases...

Three_states_reporting_highest_number_of

3:35

Jun 17, 2020

Three states reporting highest number of covid-19...

Assessing_proposed_police_reforms_that_c

5:38

Jun 17, 2020

Assessing proposed police reforms that could lead...

Reward_increased_to__50K_in_search_for_s

2:33

Jun 17, 2020

Reward increased to $50K in search for soldier...

Arizona_man_demands_state_action_after_l

1:55

Jun 17, 2020

Arizona man demands state action after losing...

Young_activists_deliver_face_masks_outsi

2:07

Jun 17, 2020

Young activists deliver face masks outside a...

Photos show one officer standing on Brook's shoulder after shooting him

Both police officers who responded to the Atlanta Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks had a scuffle with police, are now facing charges. New details about the investigation released.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings