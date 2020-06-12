Hotels adapting to ‘new normal’ during the pandemic

unews
If you decide to travel on summer vacation, you’ll find the ordinary hotel experience is anything but normal. Hotels are introducing new safety measures to protect employees and guests.

Jun 12, 2020

If you decide to travel on summer vacation, you’ll find the ordinary hotel experience is anything but normal. Hotels are introducing new safety measures to protect employees and guests.

