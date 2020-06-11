unews
Up Next

Latinos denounce police brutality in the aftermath of Floyd’s death

Excessive police force an issue in both black and Latino community

To talk about the push for police reform, UNews spoke to congressman Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, a Democrat from Illinois and a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

You can also watch:

Excessive_police_force_an_issue_in_both_

You are watching

Jun 11, 2020

Excessive police force an issue in both black and...

Latinos_denounce_police_brutality_in_the

5:12

Jun 11, 2020

Latinos denounce police brutality in the...

Family_of_missing_U_S__soldier_asking_fo

3:18

Jun 11, 2020

Family of missing U.S. soldier asking for federal...

Liga_MX_announces_return_to_action_in_Ju

2:27

Jun 11, 2020

Liga MX announces return to action in July

Experts_say_it_appears_that_Giovanni_Lop

1:32

Jun 11, 2020

Experts say it appears that Giovanni Lopez was...

Houston__family_and_friends_say_final_fa

2:37

Jun 10, 2020

Houston: family and friends say final farewell to...

Can_asymptomatic_people_spread_the_virus

4:50

Jun 10, 2020

Can asymptomatic people spread the virus or not?

Mexico__hidden_dumps_of_contaminated_cor

2:17

Jun 10, 2020

Mexico: hidden dumps of contaminated coronavirus...

President_Trump_and_Attorney_Gen_Barr_su

5:17

Jun 10, 2020

President Trump and Attorney Gen Barr sued over...

Phoenix__dreamers_facing_deportation_aft

2:17

Jun 10, 2020

Phoenix: dreamers facing deportation after...

Excessive police force an issue in both black and Latino community

To talk about the push for police reform, UNews spoke to congressman Jesus ‘Chuy’ Garcia, a Democrat from Illinois and a member of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings