Protest turns violent In Mexico as demonstrators march against police brutality

People report being injured by police using crowd-control weapons

Aggressive police tactics are under the microscope, and to discuss this UNews spoke to Ed Maguire, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at Arizona State University.

