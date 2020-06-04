unews
Up Next

Four officers involved in the killing of George Floyd arrested

Las Vegas reopens casinos & hotels

After almost two months the casinos of Las Vegas are open again. The pandemic cost Clark County more than $1 billion. Casinos will be taking customers’ temperatures and there will coronavirus testing available.

You can also watch:

Las_Vegas_reopens_casinos___hotels

You are watching

Jun 04, 2020

Las Vegas reopens casinos & hotels

Four_officers_involved_in_the_killing_of

6:50

Jun 04, 2020

Four officers involved in the killing of George...

Matial_arts_academy_owner_transforms_bus

2:27

Jun 03, 2020

Martial arts academy owner transforms business to...

Reactions_from_Jovanni_Thunstrom__George

5:20

Jun 03, 2020

Reactions from Jovanni Thunstrom; George...

Trump_facing_backlash_after_photo_op_in_

3:42

Jun 03, 2020

Trump facing backlash after photo op in front of...

Officials_express_concern_as_Trump_threa

6:25

Jun 03, 2020

Officials express concern as Trump threatens to...

Fake_images_of_Washington_DC_monuments_o

6:40

Jun 03, 2020

Fake images of Washington DC monuments on fire...

George_Floyd_protests_continue_coast_to_

3:02

Jun 02, 2020

George Floyd protests continue coast to coast...

DOJ_announces_more_investigations_into_s

4:23

Jun 02, 2020

DOJ announces more investigations into several...

UNews_speaks_with_Rodney_King___s_daught

4:07

Jun 02, 2020

UNews speaks with Rodney King’s daughter amid...

Las Vegas reopens casinos & hotels

After almost two months the casinos of Las Vegas are open again. The pandemic cost Clark County more than $1 billion. Casinos will be taking customers’ temperatures and there will coronavirus testing available.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings