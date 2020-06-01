unews
Up Next

Curfews in effect nationwide as Floyd protest continue

Protest escalate across the country following Floyd’s death

To discuss the weekend of unrest UNews spoke to Nelini Stamp, a longtime organizer against racial violence and director of Strategy and Partnerships at the Working Families Party.

You can also watch:

Protest_escalate_across_the_country_foll

You are watching

Jun 01, 2020

Protest escalate across the country following...

Curfews_in_effect_nationwide_as_Floyd_pr

2:48

Jun 01, 2020

Curfews in effect nationwide as Floyd protest...

New_restriction__safety_measures_at_U_S_

2:38

Jun 01, 2020

New restriction, safety measures at U.S. –...

Lessons_for_the_1918_flu_pandemic_inform

4:53

Jun 01, 2020

Lessons for the 1918 flu pandemic inform Covid...

He_spent_20_years_in_prison_and_now_help

2:27

Jun 01, 2020

He spent 20 years in prison and now helps others...

What_has_been_the_police_response_to_the

8:10

Jun 01, 2020

What has been the police response to the unrest...

Evictions_predict_an_avalanche_of_evicti

3:22

May 29, 2020

Evictions predict an avalanche of evictions...

Trump_____when_the_looting_starts__the_s

4:12

May 29, 2020

Trump: “when the looting starts, the shooting...

Domestic_workers_are_facing_economic_str

1:15

May 29, 2020

Domestic workers are facing economic struggles as...

Outbreak_clusters_found_in_every_souther

2:43

May 29, 2020

Outbreak clusters found in every southern state,...

Protest escalate across the country following Floyd’s death

To discuss the weekend of unrest UNews spoke to Nelini Stamp, a longtime organizer against racial violence and director of Strategy and Partnerships at the Working Families Party.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings