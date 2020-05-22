unews
Up Next

Thermal scanners to detect body temperature are being installed

Employment rights take center stage as businesses begin to open

As many across the country get back to work, there is a sense of hope, but also fear. Many are uncertain about workplace policies and whether it’s dangerous to return to their jobs.

You can also watch:

Employment_rights_take_center_stage_as_b

You are watching

May 22, 2020

Employment rights take center stage as businesses...

Thermal_scanners_to_detect_body_temperat

2:18

May 22, 2020

Thermal scanners to detect body temperature are...

Striking_racial_divide_found_in_nursing_

4:00

May 22, 2020

Striking racial divide found in nursing homes...

Mexico___150_000_reward_for_info_leading

2:22

May 22, 2020

Mexico: $150,000 reward for info leading to Maria...

Global_coronavirus_surpasses_5_million_c

2:45

May 21, 2020

Global coronavirus surpasses 5 million cases

Trump_ramps_up_attacks_with_unsubstantia

4:35

May 21, 2020

Trump ramps up attacks with unsubstantiated...

Family_blames_ICE_for_death_of_loved_one

2:50

May 21, 2020

Family blames ICE for death of loved one who...

Lynch___s_foundation_collects_and_distri

4:23

May 21, 2020

Lynch’s foundation collects and distributes...

Trump_says_he_is_taking_hydroxychloroqui

3:18

May 19, 2020

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a...

Spike_in_cases_of_children_with_rare_inf

6:28

May 19, 2020

Spike in cases of children with rare inflammatory...

Employment rights take center stage as businesses begin to open

As many across the country get back to work, there is a sense of hope, but also fear. Many are uncertain about workplace policies and whether it’s dangerous to return to their jobs.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings