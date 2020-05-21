unews
Up Next

Trump ramps up attacks with unsubstantiated mail-in voting claims

Global coronavirus surpasses 5 million cases

All 50 states are now partially open, but testing continues to be a challenge. Some states are being accused of fudging the numbers and the CDC director is warning of a second wave.

You can also watch:

Global_coronavirus_surpasses_5_million_c

You are watching

May 21, 2020

Global coronavirus surpasses 5 million cases

Trump_ramps_up_attacks_with_unsubstantia

4:35

May 21, 2020

Trump ramps up attacks with unsubstantiated...

Family_blames_ICE_for_death_of_loved_one

2:50

May 21, 2020

Family blames ICE for death of loved one who...

Lynch___s_foundation_collects_and_distri

4:23

May 21, 2020

Lynch’s foundation collects and distributes...

Trump_says_he_is_taking_hydroxychloroqui

3:18

May 19, 2020

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a...

Spike_in_cases_of_children_with_rare_inf

6:28

May 19, 2020

Spike in cases of children with rare inflammatory...

Health_care_worker_suicides_hint_at_pend

4:57

May 19, 2020

Health care worker suicides hint at pending...

Video_captures_driver_crashing_car_throu

2:20

May 19, 2020

Video captures driver crashing car through...

___Virtual_babysitting____becomes_essent

1:52

May 19, 2020

‘Virtual babysitting’ becomes essential tool...

Hundreds_of_people_volunteer_to_be_infec

5:35

May 19, 2020

Hundreds of people volunteer to be infected with...

Global coronavirus surpasses 5 million cases

All 50 states are now partially open, but testing continues to be a challenge. Some states are being accused of fudging the numbers and the CDC director is warning of a second wave.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings