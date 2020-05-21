Global coronavirus surpasses 5 million cases
All 50 states are now partially open, but testing continues to be a challenge. Some states are being accused of fudging the numbers and the CDC director is warning of a second wave.
All 50 states are now partially open, but testing continues to be a challenge. Some states are being accused of fudging the numbers and the CDC director is warning of a second wave.
You can also watch:
All 50 states are now partially open, but testing continues to be a challenge. Some states are being accused of fudging the numbers and the CDC director is warning of a second wave.
Clickhere
to see local listings