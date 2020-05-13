Dr. Fauci warns reopening U.S. too soon could worsen outbreak
As states begin to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a dire warning for the American people. He testified remotely before the Senate Tuesday. Here’s a recap of what happened.
As states begin to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a dire warning for the American people. He testified remotely before the Senate Tuesday. Here’s a recap of what happened.
You can also watch:
As states begin to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a dire warning for the American people. He testified remotely before the Senate Tuesday. Here’s a recap of what happened.
Clickhere
to see local listings