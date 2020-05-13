unews
Up Next

Democrats propose $3 trillion stimulus relief package

Dr. Fauci warns reopening U.S. too soon could worsen outbreak

As states begin to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a dire warning for the American people. He testified remotely before the Senate Tuesday. Here’s a recap of what happened.

You can also watch:

Dr__Fauci_warns_reopening_U_S__too_soon_

You are watching

May 13, 2020

Dr. Fauci warns reopening U.S. too soon could...

Democrats_propose__3_trillion_stimulus_r

2:25

May 13, 2020

Democrats propose $3 trillion stimulus relief...

A_father_dies_of_coronavirus_as_10_famil

2:22

May 13, 2020

A father dies of coronavirus as 10 family members...

UCLA_covid_19_data_project_tracks_spread

4:03

May 13, 2020

UCLA covid-19 data project tracks spread of...

Trump_insists_that_it_s_time_to_reopen_t

2:42

May 12, 2020

Trump insists that it's time to reopen the...

ICE_agents_raid_home_of_Honduran_immigra

2:02

May 12, 2020

ICE agents raid home of Honduran immigrants after...

Rare_covid_related_illness_blamed_for_de

1:35

May 12, 2020

Rare covid related illness blamed for deaths of...

Mexico__reports_of_domestic_violence_sur

2:30

May 12, 2020

Mexico: reports of domestic violence surge during...

Nurse___s_handmade_mask_ends_up_on_David

1:58

May 12, 2020

Nurse’s handmade mask ends up on David Beckham...

Coronavirus_task_force_members_quarantin

3:13

May 11, 2020

Coronavirus task force members quarantined after...

Dr. Fauci warns reopening U.S. too soon could worsen outbreak

As states begin to reopen, Dr. Anthony Fauci delivered a dire warning for the American people. He testified remotely before the Senate Tuesday. Here’s a recap of what happened.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings