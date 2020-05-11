Mexico: civil society groups help sex workers during outbreak
It seems no business is immune from the impacts of the coronavirus crisis. That includes those in the sex industry. Alejandra Flores has more on their struggles.
It seems no business is immune from the impacts of the coronavirus crisis. That includes those in the sex industry. Alejandra Flores has more on their struggles.
You can also watch:
It seems no business is immune from the impacts of the coronavirus crisis. That includes those in the sex industry. Alejandra Flores has more on their struggles.
Clickhere
to see local listings