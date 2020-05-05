unews
More than 30 million Americans filed for unemployment since mid-March

States risk reopening without meeting key safety standards

To discuss reopening risks and requirements states should meet before relaxing social distancing Unews spoke to Emily Gee, she’s a health economist at The Center for American Progress.

