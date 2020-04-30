unews
Up Next

Funeral homes provide new options to say goodbye to loved ones

‘Remdesivir’ antiviral drug touted as possible coronavirus treatment

Researchers may have a real weapon now in the battle against covid-19. It’s an antiviral drug called ‘Remdesivir’, showing some promising early results.

You can also watch:

___Remdesivir____antiviral_drug_touted_a

You are watching

Apr 30, 2020

‘Remdesivir’ antiviral drug touted as...

Funeral_homes_provide_new_options_to_say

2:15

Apr 30, 2020

Funeral homes provide new options to say goodbye...

Concerns_grow_as_parts_of_the_U_S__move_

2:27

Apr 29, 2020

Concerns grow as parts of the U.S. move towards...

Airlines_face_backlash_over_crowded_flig

1:50

Apr 29, 2020

Airlines face backlash over crowded flights,...

Littered____PPE____poses_serious_health_

4:32

Apr 29, 2020

Littered ‘PPE” poses serious health and...

El_Salvador_authorizes_lethal_force_agai

2:27

Apr 29, 2020

El Salvador authorizes lethal force against gangs...

Norteno_bands_join_grieving_relatives_at

2:20

Apr 29, 2020

Norteño bands join grieving relatives at...

Worker_safety_concerns_intensify_amid_ca

3:25

Apr 29, 2020

Worker safety concerns intensify amid calls to...

___1_Day_Sooner____gathers_volunteers_fo

5:35

Apr 28, 2020

‘1 Day Sooner’ gathers volunteers for human...

CDC_confirms_six_new_coronavirus_symptom

2:30

Apr 28, 2020

CDC confirms six new coronavirus symptoms showing...

‘Remdesivir’ antiviral drug touted as possible coronavirus treatment

Researchers may have a real weapon now in the battle against covid-19. It’s an antiviral drug called ‘Remdesivir’, showing some promising early results.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings