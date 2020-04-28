unews
Frontline workers facing child custody battles with ex-spouses

Coronavirus kills three Nicaraguan family members in Miami

Devastating news for a Nicaraguan family that has lived in Miami for decades. A son, passing away from coronavirus complications just weeks after the disease took the lives of his parents.

