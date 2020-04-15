unews
Up Next

White House seeks to cut farmworker pay to help agriculture industry

"It's really taken its toll on us." First responder describes life on covid-19 front lines

First responder Anthony Almojera in NYC talks about his experience confronting the equivalent of a 9/11 on a daily basis. “We’re tired, we’re doing 16-hour days. Most of us will go into multiple cardiac arrests a day, myself last Sunday, I went to 13 cardiac arrest in 16 hours. Morale is low… E.M.S. has never been given the resources they need. We’re the lowest paid in the city. The EMT that passed away (Gregory Hodge), if they (officials) don’t consider it a line of duty death, his family won’t receive death benefits, which are not the same as the other agencies. His family only gets three years pay, whereas Fire and Police Department, their families will be taken care of with pay and medical benefits for life. It’s really taken its toll on us. But, you know, we’re doing what we can.”

You can also watch:

_It_s_really_taken_its_toll_on_us___Firs

You are watching

Apr 15, 2020

"It's really taken its toll on us." First...

White_House_seeks_to_cut_farmworker_pay_

2:25

Apr 14, 2020

White House seeks to cut farmworker pay to help...

New_York__families_struggle_to_pay_rent_

2:18

Apr 14, 2020

New York: families struggle to pay rent and...

Volunteer_helps_coronavirus_patients_com

3:38

Apr 14, 2020

Volunteer helps coronavirus patients communicate...

Is_it_illegal_to_turn_away_asylum_seeker

4:57

Apr 14, 2020

Is it illegal to turn away asylum seekers without...

The_U_S__now_has_the_third_highest_numbe

3:38

Mar 23, 2020

The U.S. now has the third-highest number of...

Doctors_recommend_telemedicine_options_f

1:02

Mar 23, 2020

Doctors recommend telemedicine options for...

Countries_fight_the_spread_of_virus_acro

3:37

Mar 23, 2020

Countries fight the spread of virus across the globe

Dominican_Republic_has_at_least_202_conf

1:52

Mar 23, 2020

Dominican Republic has at least 202 confirmed...

IRS_moves_tax_filing_deadline_from_April

4:18

Mar 20, 2020

IRS moves tax filing deadline from April 15 to...

"It's really taken its toll on us." First responder describes life on covid-19 front lines

First responder Anthony Almojera in NYC talks about his experience confronting the equivalent of a 9/11 on a daily basis. “We’re tired, we’re doing 16-hour days. Most of us will go into multiple cardiac arrests a day, myself last Sunday, I went to 13 cardiac arrest in 16 hours. Morale is low… E.M.S. has never been given the resources they need. We’re the lowest paid in the city. The EMT that passed away (Gregory Hodge), if they (officials) don’t consider it a line of duty death, his family won’t receive death benefits, which are not the same as the other agencies. His family only gets three years pay, whereas Fire and Police Department, their families will be taken care of with pay and medical benefits for life. It’s really taken its toll on us. But, you know, we’re doing what we can.”

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings