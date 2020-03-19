Domestic workers struggle with hours cut back due to outbreak
The coronavirus is hitting the nation’s cleaning professionals particularly hard. For those who clean houses for a living, we have entered a new uncertain time.
The coronavirus is hitting the nation’s cleaning professionals particularly hard. For those who clean houses for a living, we have entered a new uncertain time.
You can also watch:
The coronavirus is hitting the nation’s cleaning professionals particularly hard. For those who clean houses for a living, we have entered a new uncertain time.
Clickhere
to see local listings