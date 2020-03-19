unews
Up Next

As countries close borders, Americans struggle to get home

Nursing homes more at risk as outbreak spreads

In the US, the coronavirus is threatening millions of seniors, a new battleground is emerging in the fight to stop the pandemic – nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

You can also watch:

Nursing_homes_more_at_risk_as_outbreak_s

You are watching

Mar 19, 2020

Nursing homes more at risk as outbreak spreads

As_countries_close_borders__Americans_st

4:07

Mar 19, 2020

As countries close borders, Americans struggle to...

Mexico_City_residents_opt_for_biking_to_

2:25

Mar 19, 2020

Mexico City residents opt for biking to avoid...

Domestic_workers_struggle_with_hours_cut

2:15

Mar 19, 2020

Domestic workers struggle with hours cut back due...

At_least_10_000_confirmed_cases_in_the_U

3:07

Mar 19, 2020

At least 10,000 confirmed cases in the United States

U_S__virus_death_toll_surpasses_100__wit

3:08

Mar 18, 2020

U.S. virus death toll surpasses 100, with a case...

Coronavirus_outbreak_is_putting_pressure

2:15

Mar 18, 2020

Coronavirus outbreak is putting pressure on...

How_has_coronavirus_impacted_Census_oper

4:35

Mar 18, 2020

How has coronavirus impacted Census operations so...

Social_distancing_could_have_devastating

4:13

Mar 18, 2020

Social distancing could have devastating effect...

Nicaragua___s_Daniel_Ortega_organizes_la

1:08

Mar 18, 2020

Nicaragua’s Daniel Ortega organizes large march...

Nursing homes more at risk as outbreak spreads

In the US, the coronavirus is threatening millions of seniors, a new battleground is emerging in the fight to stop the pandemic – nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings