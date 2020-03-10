unews
How coronavirus fear could impact voter turnout in elections

Immigration advocates protests after ICE pepper sprays a woman

In New York, a family along with immigration advocates are protesting ICE tactics after agents used pepper spray on a woman they detained at her workplace. Nayeli Chavez-Geller reports.

Immigration advocates protests after ICE pepper sprays a woman

