Uber and Lyft drivers take precautions in the wake of coronavirus

How does the economic fallout from coronavirus affect us?

To discuss the impact of coronavirus on the economy and what steps the Trump administration is taking to calm fears, UNews spoke to Andres Vinelli, with the Center for American Progress.

