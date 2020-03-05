Firefighter breastfeeds abandoned baby
In Mexico, a baby allegedly abandoned by her mother was breastfed by one of the firefighters who rescued her. The baby is now fully recovered.
In Mexico, a baby allegedly abandoned by her mother was breastfed by one of the firefighters who rescued her. The baby is now fully recovered.
You can also watch:
In Mexico, a baby allegedly abandoned by her mother was breastfed by one of the firefighters who rescued her. The baby is now fully recovered.
Clickhere
to see local listings