Nursing home spotlights coronavirus risk at elderly care facilities

More details on the coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Washington state. Now, the first responders are being quarantined. Juan Carlos Gonzales has the latest.

Nursing_home_spotlights_coronavirus_risk

