Nursing home spotlights coronavirus risk at elderly care facilities
More details on the coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Washington state. Now, the first responders are being quarantined. Juan Carlos Gonzales has the latest.
More details on the coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Washington state. Now, the first responders are being quarantined. Juan Carlos Gonzales has the latest.
You can also watch:
More details on the coronavirus outbreak at a nursing home in Washington state. Now, the first responders are being quarantined. Juan Carlos Gonzales has the latest.
Clickhere
to see local listings