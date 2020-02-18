unews
What is the treatment for those diagnosed with coronavirus?

For the latest of the coronavirus outbreak, UNews spoke to Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

