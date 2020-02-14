unews
Former member of ‘La Luz del Mundo’ says she was abused by pastor

Video of Border Patrol agents arresting man in El Paso, TX goes viral

A new viral video shows Border Patrol agents tasering and arresting a man inside a Burger King in El Paso, Texas. Critics are questioning the amount of force used in the arrest.

Feb 14, 2020

A new viral video shows Border Patrol agents tasering and arresting a man inside a Burger King in El Paso, Texas. Critics are questioning the amount of force used in the arrest.

