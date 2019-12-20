Poinsettias: Mexico’s Christmas contribution to the world
Everyone is familiar with poinsettias. But in Mexico, they are known as ‘Noche Buena’ plants, and they are a colorful holiday tradition in the country. Claudia Zurita explains.
