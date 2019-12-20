unews
Up Next

What are the pros and cons of delaying the impeachment articles?

Poinsettias: Mexico’s Christmas contribution to the world

Everyone is familiar with poinsettias. But in Mexico, they are known as ‘Noche Buena’ plants, and they are a colorful holiday tradition in the country. Claudia Zurita explains.

You can also watch:

Poinsettias__Mexico___s_Christmas_contri

You are watching

Dec 20, 2019

Poinsettias: Mexico’s Christmas contribution to...

What_are_the_pros_and_cons_of_delaying_t

5:38

Dec 19, 2019

What are the pros and cons of delaying the...

Snow_squall_covers_New_York_in_a_sudden_

2:27

Dec 19, 2019

Snow squall covers New York in a sudden dusting

Salvadoran_immigrant_is_lucky_to_be_aliv

2:25

Dec 19, 2019

Salvadoran immigrant is lucky to be alive after...

Residents_in_Veracruz_confront_criminals

2:02

Dec 19, 2019

Residents in Veracruz confront criminals after...

All_McDonald___s_closed_for_two_days_aft

2:23

Dec 19, 2019

All McDonald’s closed for two days after deaths...

Deportees_may_not_receive_social_securit

1:40

Dec 18, 2019

Deportees may not receive social security...

Check_out_the_world___s_first_3D_printed

2:33

Dec 18, 2019

Check out the world’s first 3D-printed...

Men_accused_of_crashing_a_wedding_and_be

2:07

Dec 18, 2019

Men accused of crashing a wedding and beating...

What_could_a_Trump_impeachment_trial_loo

5:37

Dec 18, 2019

What could a Trump impeachment trial look like?

Poinsettias: Mexico’s Christmas contribution to the world

Everyone is familiar with poinsettias. But in Mexico, they are known as ‘Noche Buena’ plants, and they are a colorful holiday tradition in the country. Claudia Zurita explains.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings