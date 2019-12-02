unews
Up Next

The impact of ‘Cyber Monday’ for fulfillment center employees

Trump to impose tariffs on Argentina and Brazil

President Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina citing a massive devaluation of their currencies. Janet Rodriguez has the latest on this decision.

You can also watch:

Trump_to_impose_tariffs_on_Argentina_and

You are watching

Dec 02, 2019

Trump to impose tariffs on Argentina and Brazil

The_impact_of____Cyber_Monday____for_ful

6:42

Dec 02, 2019

The impact of ‘Cyber Monday’ for fulfillment...

UNews_takes_a_look_at_the_biggest_sales_

4:03

Dec 02, 2019

UNews takes a look at the biggest sales on...

Thousands_join_the_LeBaron_family_to_mar

2:23

Dec 02, 2019

Thousands join the LeBaron family to march...

Teens_celebrate_their____quinceanera____

2:48

Dec 02, 2019

Teens celebrate their ‘quinceañera’ dream...

Record_setting_air_travel_expected_this_

2:33

Nov 27, 2019

Record-setting air travel expected this holiday...

UNews_looks_at_which__Black_Friday__deal

3:42

Nov 27, 2019

UNews looks at which 'Black Friday' deals are...

Thousands_of_foster_children_waiting_to_

2:30

Nov 27, 2019

Thousands of foster children waiting to be...

Trump_plans_to_designate_Mexican_drug_ca

2:05

Nov 27, 2019

Trump plans to designate Mexican drug cartels as...

Legal_marijuana_vendors_facing_stiff_bla

2:02

Nov 27, 2019

Legal marijuana vendors facing stiff black-market...

Trump to impose tariffs on Argentina and Brazil

President Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina citing a massive devaluation of their currencies. Janet Rodriguez has the latest on this decision.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings