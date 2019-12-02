Trump to impose tariffs on Argentina and Brazil
President Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina citing a massive devaluation of their currencies. Janet Rodriguez has the latest on this decision.
President Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina citing a massive devaluation of their currencies. Janet Rodriguez has the latest on this decision.
You can also watch:
President Trump announced new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina citing a massive devaluation of their currencies. Janet Rodriguez has the latest on this decision.
Clickhere
to see local listings