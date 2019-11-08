unews
Up Next

Experiment shows benefits of working four days a week

ICE arrests father while dropping off children at school

In Florida, a man dropping off his children at school was detained by ICE. The frightening ordeal was recorded by his own daughter who was in tears as the scene unfolded.

You can also watch:

ICE_arrests_father_while_dropping_off_ch

You are watching

Nov 08, 2019

ICE arrests father while dropping off children at...

Experiment_shows_benefits_of_working_fou

1:15

Nov 08, 2019

Experiment shows benefits of working four days a...

The_legacy_of____Proposition_187____on_i

5:17

Nov 08, 2019

The legacy of ‘Proposition 187’ on its 25th...

Teen_invents_solution_to_eliminate_blind

3:12

Nov 08, 2019

Teen invents solution to eliminate blind spots...

Lawmakers_hold_field_hearing_to_investig

2:23

Nov 07, 2019

Lawmakers hold field hearing to investigate...

Funeral_services_held_today_for_ambushed

2:33

Nov 07, 2019

Funeral services held today for ambushed LeBaron...

Iconic_Little_Village____Paleta_Man____F

1:45

Nov 07, 2019

Iconic Little Village ‘Paleta Man’ Fidencio...

Lopez_Obrador___s____hugs_not_bullets___

5:35

Nov 07, 2019

Lopez Obrador’s ‘hugs not bullets’ strategy...

___Miracle_baby____reunites_with_Mormon_

2:28

Nov 07, 2019

‘Miracle baby’ reunites with Mormon father

Immigrant_lands_contract_to_sell_tamales

1:38

Nov 07, 2019

Immigrant lands contract to sell tamales at...

ICE arrests father while dropping off children at school

In Florida, a man dropping off his children at school was detained by ICE. The frightening ordeal was recorded by his own daughter who was in tears as the scene unfolded.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings