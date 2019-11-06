unews
Authorities say American family may not have been intended target

State lawmakers consider lifting cap on street vendor permits

Food carts could soon multiply in the Big Apple. A new proposal in New York City would lift the cap on street vendor permits. Peggy Carranza explains.

