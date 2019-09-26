unews
Up Next

Families still seek answers on 5th anniversary of 43 students disappearing

Two men honored for rescuing girl after dad jumped in front of subway

In New York City, the two men who helped save a girl whose father jumped with her in front of a subway train were honored. Nayeli Chavez has the details.

You can also watch:

Two_men_honored_for_rescuing_girl_after_

You are watching

Sep 26, 2019

Two men honored for rescuing girl after dad...

Families_still_seek_answers_on_5th_anniv

3:05

Sep 26, 2019

Families still seek answers on 5th anniversary of...

Acting_spy_chief_won___t_say_if_he_talke

4:30

Sep 26, 2019

Acting spy chief won’t say if he talked to...

White_House_releases_transcript_of_Trump

3:55

Sep 25, 2019

White House releases transcript of Trump’s call...

House_launches_President_Trump_impeachme

3:50

Sep 25, 2019

House launches President Trump impeachment inquiry

Ice_detains_Mexican_mother_and_leaves_7_

2:00

Sep 25, 2019

Ice detains Mexican mother and leaves 7 children...

UNews_explains_the_impeachment__What_is_

1:58

Sep 25, 2019

UNews explains the impeachment: What is it and...

Study__Percentage_of_US_children_in_pove

4:50

Sep 25, 2019

Study: Percentage of US children in poverty has...

Officials_are_putting_an_end_to__catch_a

3:03

Sep 24, 2019

Officials are putting an end to "catch and...

Girl_rescued_from_subway_tracks_after_fa

2:07

Sep 24, 2019

Girl rescued from subway tracks after father...

Two men honored for rescuing girl after dad jumped in front of subway

In New York City, the two men who helped save a girl whose father jumped with her in front of a subway train were honored. Nayeli Chavez has the details.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings