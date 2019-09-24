Food world mourns the unexpected death of chef Carl Ruiz
The food world is mourning the unexpected death of celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 44. Nayeli Chavez-Geller reports.
The food world is mourning the unexpected death of celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 44. Nayeli Chavez-Geller reports.
You can also watch:
The food world is mourning the unexpected death of celebrity chef Carl Ruiz, who passed away last Saturday at the age of 44. Nayeli Chavez-Geller reports.
Clickhere
to see local listings