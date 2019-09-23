unews
Family of missing 5-year-old girl pleads for help

Bat signal displayed across the world on Batman’s birthday

This weekend was Batman’s 80th birthday. Cities around the world are marking the caped crusader’s special day. As Valeria Leon explains, in Mexico City, the bat signal lit up the night sky.

Sep 23, 2019

