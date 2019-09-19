unews
Up Next

Father from prominent Mexican family arrested after boat kills son

High school revives Mexican dance tradition

A beautiful story out of Los Angeles, where students at a local high school are taking on Mexican folk dance as a way to reconnect and honor their heritage. Dulce Castellanos has the story.

You can also watch:

High_school_revives_Mexican_dance_tradit

You are watching

Sep 19, 2019

High school revives Mexican dance tradition

Father_from_prominent_Mexican_family_arr

1:10

Sep 18, 2019

Father from prominent Mexican family arrested...

Honduran_youth_pastor_deported_to_Tijuan

2:33

Sep 18, 2019

Honduran youth pastor deported to Tijuana wins...

Democratic_senators_introduce_bill_to_bl

3:10

Sep 18, 2019

Democratic senators introduce bill to block...

Trump_administration_wants_to_increase_f

3:48

Sep 18, 2019

Trump administration wants to increase fees for...

MLB_pitcher_Felipe_Vazquez_arrested_for_

2:05

Sep 18, 2019

MLB pitcher Felipe Vazquez arrested for...

Lewandowski_faces_Democrats_at_impeachme

2:28

Sep 17, 2019

Lewandowski faces Democrats at impeachment hearing

Transgender_women_dragged_out_of_bar_dem

3:13

Sep 17, 2019

Transgender women dragged out of bar demand...

Police_say_man_confessed_killing_a_woman

2:17

Sep 17, 2019

Police say man confessed killing a woman and child

Plane_crash_in_Popayan_kills_seven_passe

1:33

Sep 17, 2019

Plane crash in Popayan kills seven passengers

High school revives Mexican dance tradition

A beautiful story out of Los Angeles, where students at a local high school are taking on Mexican folk dance as a way to reconnect and honor their heritage. Dulce Castellanos has the story.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings