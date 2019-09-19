unews
Up Next

U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by another quarter-point

Trump announces ‘substantial increase’ in Iran sanctions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that the massive attack on Saudi oil facilities was an act of war by Iran. President Trump has now ordered more sanctions. Andrea Linares reports.

You can also watch:

Trump_announces____substantial_increase_

You are watching

Sep 19, 2019

Trump announces ‘substantial increase’ in...

U_S__Federal_Reserve_cut_interest_rates_

1:52

Sep 19, 2019

U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by...

Two_students_arrested_after_violent_assa

2:08

Sep 19, 2019

Two students arrested after violent assault at...

REBSAMEN SCHOOL copy

4:28

Sep 19, 2019

Two years after earthquake school families still...

High_school_revives_Mexican_dance_tradit

2:25

Sep 19, 2019

High school revives Mexican dance tradition

Father_from_prominent_Mexican_family_arr

1:10

Sep 18, 2019

Father from prominent Mexican family arrested...

Honduran_youth_pastor_deported_to_Tijuan

2:33

Sep 18, 2019

Honduran youth pastor deported to Tijuana wins...

Democratic_senators_introduce_bill_to_bl

3:10

Sep 18, 2019

Democratic senators introduce bill to block...

Trump_administration_wants_to_increase_f

3:48

Sep 18, 2019

Trump administration wants to increase fees for...

MLB_pitcher_Felipe_Vazquez_arrested_for_

2:05

Sep 18, 2019

MLB pitcher Felipe Vazquez arrested for...

Trump announces ‘substantial increase’ in Iran sanctions

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo declared that the massive attack on Saudi oil facilities was an act of war by Iran. President Trump has now ordered more sanctions. Andrea Linares reports.

WHERE TO WATCH

Click

here

to see local listings