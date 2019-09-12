Family rescued after sending SOS in plastic water bottle
An incredible story, a family trapped at the top of a waterfall found help after writing an SOS message in a water bottle and sending it off. Juan Carlos Gonzales has their story.
An incredible story, a family trapped at the top of a waterfall found help after writing an SOS message in a water bottle and sending it off. Juan Carlos Gonzales has their story.
You can also watch:
An incredible story, a family trapped at the top of a waterfall found help after writing an SOS message in a water bottle and sending it off. Juan Carlos Gonzales has their story.
Clickhere
to see local listings