Are the candidates doing enough to appeal to Latinos?
To discuss how Democratic candidates are trying to stand out among Latino and non-Latino voters #UNews spoke with Maria Hinojosa, she’s the anchor of NPR’s Latino USA and In the Thick.
To discuss how Democratic candidates are trying to stand out among Latino and non-Latino voters #UNews spoke with Maria Hinojosa, she’s the anchor of NPR’s Latino USA and In the Thick.
You can also watch:
To discuss how Democratic candidates are trying to stand out among Latino and non-Latino voters #UNews spoke with Maria Hinojosa, she’s the anchor of NPR’s Latino USA and In the Thick.
Clickhere
to see local listings