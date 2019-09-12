Know your candidates: Pete Buttigieg
We continue our look this week at the major candidates aiming to take on President Trump in 2020. Today, Carolina Rosario features South Bend’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
We continue our look this week at the major candidates aiming to take on President Trump in 2020. Today, Carolina Rosario features South Bend’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
You can also watch:
We continue our look this week at the major candidates aiming to take on President Trump in 2020. Today, Carolina Rosario features South Bend’s Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
Clickhere
to see local listings